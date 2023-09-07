Somewhere deep inside, we were shipping for Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s marriage and wished all the rumours were false. The Jonas Brothers’ member and Game Of Thrones actress served us some serious relationship goals before announcing their separation on Wednesday. There have been several reports surrounding their divorce but a constant one remains their different lifestyle. Scroll below for some interesting new details!

As most know, Sophie and Joe have been married since 2019. But their relationship started in 2016 when they first started dating and got engaged the following year, making it almost 7 years of relationship. They are blessed with two daughters – Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020 and another in 2022, whose name has not been revealed yet.

Strong reports have made Sophie Turner the ‘villain’ in the marriage as they claim she was a sucker for ‘nightlife’ and that caused stress in their relationship. Some rumours even claim that she was busy partying in the UK when Joe Jonas made the final decision to file for divorce. Wild speculations even claimed that he heard something on their ‘ring camera’ that made him realize that their marriage was ‘over.’

Contrary to all the rumours, Sophie Turner, during the lockdown, had confessed that she is an introvert by nature and loves to spend most of her time at home. She told American television host-comedian Conan O’Brien, “Everything seems to be working out in my favor here. Because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me. It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

Sophie also confessed that she would support her husband Joe Jonas by serving him alcohol during his DJ days from home during the lockdown. She added, “I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots.” She also recalled texts from her husband that said, “what time is it?” when she’d be in the kitchen, with the apprehended response “shot time!”

While rumours are mostly inaccurate, it’s sad that Sophie Turner suddenly became the culprit for their broken marriage. As they say, it takes two even for a high-five!

