Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas gave their fans the shock of their lifetime when they announced their separation. As the couple heads for an amicable divorce and joint custody of their kids, several reports have been decoding the reasons for this divorce. And reports about Sophie not being there for kids for the past few months have surprisingly erupted.

But here’s the good part. The internet decided to stand up for the actress for a change and blame the blatant patriarchal opinions about a mother being a bad mother if she’s partying with her colleagues after wrapping up her work.

Netizens took brutal digs at Joe Jonas for taking care of his own kids. It was reported that Joe Jonas has been taking care of his kids with Sophie Turner while the actress has been shooting for her next project for the past few days.

Many Reddit threads discussed what is wrong with such projections calling out Joe Jonas. A comment read, “Ali Wong quote: ‘It takes so little to be considered a good dad, and also so little to be considered a shitty mom’.” Another comment read, “God forbid a 27-year-old woman has a fun wrap party after working on a project for 8 months, whilst the kids are with dad (not babysitting they are his kids too, do you want a medal Joe for looking after your own kids??), and realistically probably being looked after by the nanny. SMH.”

Another user commented, “Nothing makes my blood boil quicker than when someone refers to a father “babysitting” his own children.” A user reacted, “Omg and they act like he deserves a medal for watching his own kids for 2 hours Lolol.”

Someone pointed out, “I’m sure they had a discussion before she left too about who would be with the kids. I doubt she just up and left them without a word and never checks in.” Another comment read, “Paradoxically, if she’d been a 100% homebody I bet she’d be criticized as “lost herself in motherhood, ruined career, etc etc” especially if Joe later had an affair with another actress or something. You just can’t win.”

Another argument read, “Exactly. It’s one thing to divorce due to incompatibility one way or another, but this sort of news is clearly making it look like this divorce is happening because Sophie is a bad, absent mom who doesn’t even want to be a parent. The custody battle in the midst of this divorce is looking like it’ll be extremely ugly.”

For the unversed, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 but made their relationship official in 2017. They had a last minute wedding in 2018 in Las Vegas at the famous A Little White Wedding Chapel and then an official wedding in 2019 in France. The couple has two daughters and they have applied for joint custody.

