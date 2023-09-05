Singer-songwriter Adele is in talks to return for her third Las Vegas residency and could potentially earn a whopping 1.2 million dollars per night.

The ‘Easy on Me’ singer, 35, started her residency in November 2022, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. It was originally supposed to wrap up in March this year but the star is still going strong in September as she takes over The Colosseum to perform her biggest hits, such as ‘Hello’ and ‘Oh My God’, to her loyal fans.

With her second residency coming to an end in November, it has been reported there are talks to bring her back for a third round. As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, with the giant 4,000-capacity venue, Adele could even be earning around 1.2 million dollars every night she performs. The new deal could allow her to spend all week with her son Angelo, 10.

“(This tour is) also a lot less physically gruelling than a tour and means she can be a full-time mum from Monday to Friday,” an insider claimed. “Bosses at Caesars Palace are desperate to sign her for another spate of gigs in the new year and are coming up with a deal she’ll find very difficult to refuse, closer to 1.2 million dollars a night.”

They told ‘The Sun’, “She’ll be the highest-paid female music star on the strip.” It comes after it was revealed Adele secretly cries before and after her Las Vegas residency shows. Her teary eyes happen as the star feels “deeply connected” to the “sentiments and feelings” of fans on show night.

