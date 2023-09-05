Brad Pitt has had a really illustrious career over the years and a more colourful personal life; he was once married to two of the most gorgeous Hollywood celebrities, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Brad and Jen were married when he met Jolie and fell in love with her, and once, in an interview, the actor said that he wasn’t living an interesting life and was more related to his marriage with Aniston. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Jen and Brad were together for about seven years, with their married life being from 2000 to 2005. The actor met Jolie on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith, which came out in 2005. Unfortunately, after being together for over a decade and having six children, Brangelina drifted apart and got divorced in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over a decade ago, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still together, the actor once reflected on his career and his married life with Jennifer Aniston while speaking with the Parade. The Bullet Train star said, “It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it, trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

Not only that, he then went on to speak about his life with Angelina Jolie and said, “I’m satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture because the greater the love, the greater the loss…That’s the trade-off. But I’ll take it all”

Brad Pitt continued, “One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom. She is such a great mom. Oh, man, I’m so happy to have her.” And, in case you couldn’t tell, they’re not breaking up anytime soon.” He continued, “I mean, how many stories have you read that aren’t true, stories about me and Angie being married or fighting or splitting up? And when we don’t split up, there’s a whole new round that we’ve made up, and we’re back together again! We’ll get married when everyone can. We’re not splitting up. And we don’t have a seventh child yet.”

Brad Pitt later on clarified his comment on Jennifer Aniston and his marriage as it was not met with positive reactions. He told E! News, “It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself—and that I am responsible for.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went their separate ways in 2016 and are happily living their individual lives, and so is Jennifer Aniston. For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Sparks Controversy As She Speaks Against ‘Cancel Culture’: “I’m So Over It… I Don’t Put Everybody In The Harvey Weinstein Basket”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News