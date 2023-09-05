Last month saw a mammoth at the Box Office with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer fighting it out at the Box Office. Both the films had a separate fan base and target audience and both of them managed to capture the same with their brilliant marketing blending into Barbenheimer with cinema lovers watching both of them. However, Margot Robbie’s film after ruling the box office for 6 weeks has finally been pushed aside by The Equalizer 3.

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning, the crime action drama has brushed Barbie by almost more than double a margin during its release weekend. The film dropped in the theatres on September 1 and it collected $60.6m in its opening weekend.

The Equalizer 3 was the highest grosser this weekend globally, followed by Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer, which collected $55.2m during the September 1-3 weekend. Christopher Nolan’s period drama finally took a leap by double the margin over Margot Robbie’s film six weeks after their release.

While Oppenheimer’s numbers were great this weekend, with the film touching almost $851.2m, thanks to its vast release in China recently. Coming to Barbie, Margot Robbie‘s film collected only $23.8m this weekend. However, it also crossed Super Mario Bros $1.35 Billion Worldwide by a slight margin.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie officially turned the highest-grosser of the year worldwide with a $1.36 Billion collection.

Apart from these 3 top earners, the 4th and 5th spots were claimed by Chinese film No More Bets and Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story, respectively, with $16.7m and $15.2m earnings over the last weekend.

According to reports, the first two parts of The Equalizer were not box office marvels, unlike the third part, which has opened to a great response with $42M also coming on Labour Day Monday Holiday. The film has been well received in the International market and seems like the good start will be a good box office sign as theatres have finally been witnessing great strength with the recent string of releases in the past few months.

