It’s been over a month, but both Barbie and Oppenheimer are still keeping the scoreboard ticking at the box office. While the Margot Robbie starrer is on its way to becoming the biggest hit of 2023, it is set to beat The Super Mario Bros Movie in the domestic market today. On the other hand, the Cillian Murphy starrer has emerged as Christopher Nolan’s fourth highest-grossing film. Keep reading to know more!

Possibly the biggest box office clash in recent times, the Barbenheimer surprisingly saw a cumulative effect. The competition benefitted both films by gaining extra mileage among the audience as it kept them in the headlines. And after the release in theatres, the positive audience feedback helped in bringing in consistent footfalls.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie is set to surpass the domestic lifetime of The Super Mario Bros Movie ($574.2 million) today to become the highest-grossing film of 2023. Interestingly, the musical fantasy is also chasing the Mario film at the worldwide box office ($1.35 billion). As of now, the global collection stands at $1.28 billion, including $569.3 million from the domestic market.

Coming to Oppenheimer, it has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Interstellar ($715.75 million). With its current sum of $722.77 million, the Cillian Murphy-led thriller is now the fourth highest-grossing film in director Christopher Nolan’s career. It’ll end at the same position as the next target of beating Inception ($837.18 million) looks difficult.

Talking about the clash, both Barbie and Oppenheimer together have contributed almost $2 billion till now.

