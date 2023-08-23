It was yet another good day for OMG 2 as 3.50 crores* came in. The film has been collecting well, albeit on a limited scale, but considering the kind of theme, genre and the target audience, as well as the fact that this is the second week running, the hold has been rather good.

That was evident on Tuesday when 3.50 crores* more came in. The footfalls are primarily at the multiplexes and one still feels that had it not been for the A certificate and if at least the UA certificate would have been given, then the collections would have been much better even with Gadar 2 as the competition.

Currently, for the family audiences there is only once choice available, which means OMG 2 is accessible to restricted audiences and this is where it’s trying to get its maximum moolah.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film has now gone past the 120 crores mark and currently stands at 121.17 crores*. Today, it will come quite close to 125 crores and then only 25 crores more would remain for its journey towards 150 crores milestone. If somehow it manages to gather around 12-13 cr crores over the coming weekend (with Dream Girl 2 as its new competition), then it would be game on for 150 crores.

Hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

