Prabhas has a crazy fan following not just in India but globally too. The actor – who is known for playing the titular character in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is all set to treat his fandom to Salaar – an action-thriller at the end of September and now, we have a box office report about it.

While there is still over a month left for the film to hit theatres, a report stating the film’s pre-release sales in the US has been doing the rounds on social media. Rea don to know about it.

A while ago, film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle and shared a report regarding Salaar’s advance booking in the US. He tweeted, “Just IN: #Salaar CROSSES $100,000 [₹83.07 lacs] mark at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office from just advance sales. ||#Prabhas|#SalaarCeaseFire||”

Reacting to this news, one Prabhas fan wrote, “With this craze Salaar can easily break 20 million USD !”

Another added, “Salaar is th most await movie in this year and world. Mostly Rebel star prabhash and @prashanth__neel”

A third noted, “in just 8 hours. still 37 days more to go🥵🔥”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire stars Prabhas as the titular character,[5] along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. With music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography done by Bhuvan Gowda, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 28, 2023.

How excited are you to catch this action-thriller in theatres? Let us know in the comments.

