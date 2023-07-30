Kannada superstar Yash seems to be taking his KGF brand to a global audience even two years after its release. The latest on that front is that both the KGF films are huge successes in Japan.

Released on July 14 the film found an instantly enthusiastic audience , and the viewership has only grown over the days since release.

Yash now intends to pay a flash-visit to Japan.

Says a source close to Yash, “He wants to take a few days off to visit Japan as his newly found fan base in Japan would like to meet him. He may do a flash visit to Japan before he plunges into his next project which is not KGF 3 but something else altogether.”

So what about the third KGF film?

“It will take time, since both director Prashanth Neel and Yash feel the two KGF films have a long way to go. After the success in Japan they will take KGF to other parts of the world before getting on with the third part.Yash knows his fans base expects the world and then some more from KGF3. He will get into it only he finds the ideal script. In the meanwhile he will get into his next project which will be another huge surprise for his fans.”

