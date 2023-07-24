While Salaar is making all the right noises, Prabhas suffered a big blow, with Adipurush turning out to be a massive debacle at the box office. Before its release, we had heard talks about the film getting sold in the Telugu states for a big amount. Eventually, it emerged as a losing affair for the buyer, but still, there’s a profitable deal intact, all thanks to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, People Media Factory came into the picture before the release of Adipurush as the production company bought rights of the Telugu states for a whopping 160-170 crores. This amount looked dicey as the biggie was facing a wave of negativity. As expected, the company suffered major losses after the film tanked miserably.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Adipurush made 120 crores in the Telugu states, against the buying price of 160-170 crores. Here, it’s a clear loss for the company, but still, there’s nothing to worry about as People Media Factory is also associated with Prabhas’ Spirit as well. Yes, you read that right!

The deal, which was locked during Adipurush, also included Prabhas‘ next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit. As the film is already enjoying positive pre-release buzz, it is expected to mint big profit. So, People Media Factory would be looking to cover their losses with the upcoming biggie.

So, the Adipurush deal isn’t a complete losing affair, as Spirit might offer great returns at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the front, Prabhas would be next seen in Prashant Neel’s Salaar. Post Salaar, he will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

