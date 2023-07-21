Prabhas’ film Project K has been in the headlines for a long time. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the film ever since it was announced. The makers showed a glimpse of the movie’s final title Kalki 2898AD at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US.

The Telugu superstar and Kamal Haasan released the teaser at the event titled ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’. As the teaser is creating a buzz online, we asked AI to reimagine the Rebel star in the world of Nag Ashwin film the results are pretty good.

As part of our new segment, AiMoi, the AI images show Prabhas in a warrior suit sporting long hair and a beard. His look is as per the film’s premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, which seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling. Take a look at the pictures below:

In the teaser, Deepika Padukone’s character is seen as an army recruit. Meanwhile, Prabhas’s character is seen as a brave warrior. Amitabh’s character is also seen in the teaser draped in bandages. At one point, a character is seen asking, “What is Project K”.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is written and directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The sci-fi film was announced on Vyjayanthi Movies’ 50th anniversary. The film is produced on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian movie ever. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Along with the star cast, Disha Patani also plays an important role. Simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

