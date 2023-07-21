Annu Kapoor recently lashed out at Nitesh Tiwari after discovering his supposed plans to adapt the Indian epic Ramayana. It became a sensitive topic after Om Raut’s Adipurush faced severe backlash. The movie was slammed for its poor interpretation of iconic characters, sloppy writing by Manoj Muntashir, and questionable CGI. Now, Kapoor decided to share his thoughts on another interpretation.

Nitesh Tiwari, despite the poor reception of Om Raut’s movie, is confident that his adaptation will stand out and stand on the pedestal. But The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor is not taking any more of the religious play. The senior actor sat down with the media to bash Tiwari.

Annu Kapoor did not hold back while slamming Tiwari and told Aaj Tak, “Kaun hain Nitesh Tiwari? Kya hain uski aaukat? Hindu dharam ka apmaan karna? (Film) bana rahe hai? Jootey padenge usko. Kisi bhi dharm ka apmaan iss volatile situation ke andar. Yeh woh samay nahi hain ke aap samiksha kare. Aapka samaaj abhi uss sthar par nahi pahucha hai. Rational perspective aapke andar nahi aaya hain ki aap dharam ki samiksha kare. Pehle dharm ko samjho toh sahi, fir samiksha karna.”

So far, it is rumored that Nitesh Tiwari will cast Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and more in the upcoming fantasy/drama movie. There are no concrete details right now. However, Tiwari previously sat with Zoom Entertainment and said, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.” Annu Kapoor, on the other hand, is quite busy himself.

The 67-year-old actor will be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey. Nitesh Tiwari is currently riding the wave of ‘Bawaal‘ which was released on July 21 featuring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor.

