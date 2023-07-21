Salman Khan has been stirring his fanbase for some time now, leading them to his upcoming release. The actor was recently seen in a powerful cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Now, recently leaked footage and images have shown that he is preparing for something grander than ever. Yes – Tiger 3. This will serve as the fifth movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

It all began in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, which easily sneaked into the 300-crore club. Then, the 2017 sequel Tiger Zinda Hai raked in a whopping 500 crore at the box office. Bhai fans are beyond excited to see him return in Tiger 3, as it has been slightly over six years.

New footage and images have surfaced on Twitter that shows Salman Khan in a supposed action sequence as Maneesh Sharma directs him. The highly-anticipated action movie has been shot worldwide, guaranteeing a cinematic masterpiece to the audience. The fresh content has caused quite a commotion online amongst the fan. One fan said, “Nothing is More Dangerous Than A Wounded Tiger.” Another fan says, “Can’t wait for the biggest action movie” One more Sallu Bhai fan expecting a Shah Rukh Khan cameo writes, “Tiger 3 is Going To Be Hollywood Level Sh*t !! Mark My Word Jawan + Pathaan = T-I-G-E-R 3”

The 57-year-old actor looks determined to defy all aspected related to his age and continues to deliver to his fans. Back in May, Salman Khan told the media during the press conference of IIFA, as quoted by Indian Express, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

The YRF Spy Universe includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan. Previously, a source close to the production house told Pinkvilla, “The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working to get other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work is going on in full swing, and the same is the case with the background score.”

