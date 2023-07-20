Shah Rukh Khan is a king of wit, and everyone is well aware of that. Time and again, we have seen the superstar giving epic comebacks- be it during his Ask SRK session or during his media press conferences or interviews. The superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others, the film’s Prevue was dropped online a few days back.

While we often come across different old videos of the superstar speaking his heart out on different topics, we recently came across a video where he’s seen giving a heart-touchy when asked about the 2012 Delhi r*pe case. Scroll down for details.

The clip in question opens with a News anchor asking Shah Rukh Khan about Bollywood celebrities not raising their voice on National issues, especially about the 2012 Delhi r*pe case. SRK first mocks the journalist and says whatever a Bollywood actor tries to put across, the media makes it a mockery and puts ‘Baazigar’ music in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan further elaborated the same while comparing the situation in Hollywood and says that the News channels in the West present the News or a statement the way it is said. However, in India, it’s the opposite, whatever is said about a serious situation it’s taken very lightly. Further talking about the r*pe case, he said that if it can happen with any girl, it can happen to his daughter also.

Check out the video below:

Well said, SRK!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all to hit the big screens on September 7, 2023, and fans have been waiting for the official trailer with bated breath. Later will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where he’s paired opposite Taapsee Paanu. He will also reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, where he will appear in a cameo appearance.

