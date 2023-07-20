Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most potent and successful couples in Bollywood. It was them who literally started the wedding trend in 2017, and they tied the knot in Italy in the presence of close friends and family. Back in 2015, Anushka’s effigies were burnt by Virat fans after he couldn’t perform great during the 2015 semi-final match against Australia in the world cup. The pictures are yet again going viral on social media, and netizens are reacting to it.

Virat is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media, with over 255 million followers, and we love how he’s a doting husband and a father to his daughter Vamika. Both Kohli and Anushka never miss an opportunity to grab headlines with their social media PDA, and we adore their mushy pictures together.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, the Reddit page titled ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared a series of pictures from 2015 when fans burnt Anushka Sharma’s effigies and blamed her for Virat Kohli’s poor performance in the world cup.

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s post on the platform, a user commented, “Well just when one could thought why couldn’t stoop even lower, we get to know that even a Vamika,a toddler received malicious threats. Scums!”

Another user commented, “2015 outrage was real. Ppl from all age groups were bashing her. Sad it was.”

A third user commented, “Will the same people blame the husband of saina nehwal if she lost some medal. The misgyony is just pathetic. After rise of social media it became very clear that people are really unemployed and do not have any substance in their lives. I hope they don’t blame their wives and daughters when they fail somewhere.”

What are your thoughts on Anushka and Virat’s pictures going viral yet again on social media? Tell us in the space below.

