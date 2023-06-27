Anushka Sharma is one high-spirited girl. Just like the one she played in Band Baaja Baarat. And in her high spirits, she usually tends to say things that she might regret later. In one such funny mode, the actress unintentionally cracked a s*xual harassment joke making people raise their eyebrows. And guess who was at the receiving end of that joke? None other than Karan Johar!

During one of her appearances on the rather infamous couch of Bollywood, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress decided to take digs at Karan Johar and troll him for having a crush on her, which the filmmaker meekly admitted shying away from the confession.

However, Anushka Sharma, who graced the Koffee with Karan episode with Katrina Kaif, decided to bring her high-spirited and fun-loving, easy breezy attitude on the couch. She decided to crack a joke on s*xual harassment joke at Karan Johar’s expense, putting off the humour and the fun in an instant.

During their conversation Karan Johar admitted that he had a cute crush on Anushka during the shoot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This was a new confession for the actress who was taken aback by this admission but was quick to respond. She reacted to this saying, “I am feeling really flattered, I must tell you. Because if I can do THAT…”, casually hinting at Karan Johar’s s*xuality most probably.

However, things quickly turned uncomfortable when the actress cracked a harassment joke very casually. Trying to put Karan Johar in a spot, she said, “I was going to put a se*ual harassment case against him. He would sometimes touch me very inappropriately.” Katrina, tried to diffuse the discomfort already by saying, “Maybe it was to spark a little fire inside you.”

However, Anushka, not taking the hint to change the topic, carried on with the ‘joke’ and said, “Even Jacqueliene made a complaint against you at Manish’s (Malhotra) party that you were touching her inappropriately.” Everyone was stunned by the actress, making jokes on a topic as uncomfortable and serious as harassment. Especially coming from someone who is known to be headstrong for her reasonable opinions and thoughts.

Katrina Kaif was quick enough to take charge and save the day for her bestie. She overtook the conversation and covered Anushka Sharma’s blunder and said “We should postpone this ‘legal’ matter for another day. It’s because I love you two, and I don’t want anything bad to happen to you.”

Clearly, she understood the backlash which might have come after the casual jokes that were cracked. But we guess that is what best friends are for.

