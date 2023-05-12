Jacqueline Fernandez who is gearing up for an electrifying stage performance currently for the Da-bang tour Reloaded in Kolkata gets an endearing surprise from her little fans.

The kids danced to her famous songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Lat Lag Gayee from her films.

As the kids performed adorably on her songs, the actress also joined them and the excitement amongst the young fans soared high watching her groove.

Here is the video:

Dressed in a casual short dress with white sneakers, Jacqueline shared a beautiful moment with her young fans.

Moreover, The actress is all set to deliver yet another thunderous performance tomorrow in Kolkata. On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

After delivering a vivacious performance at Filmfare, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be setting the stage for ‘Da-bang The Tour Reloaded’ on fire in Kolkata on 13th May.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen having the best of her time while shooting for Fateh in Amritsar. The actress also visited the Golden Temple with her co-star Sonu Sood. Apart from ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline has ‘Crack’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

Jacqueline Fernandez also made headlines when she was recently feted at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, ‘Tell It Like a Woman’.

Jacqueline was shooting for her part in Amritsar and seemed to have a great time with the film’s team in the city. As she was shooting in Amritsar, the actress brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans.

She took to her Instagram to share her memories from the north Indian city as she shared many things from receiving a sketch of herself from a fan, enjoying the lassi to eating delicious Punjabi food.

