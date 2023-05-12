Ileana D’Cruz is currently living the best phase of her life as she’s expecting her first child. She’s really excited to embrace motherhood and has been giving a glimpse of her pregnancy to her fans on Instagram. She has now shared the first pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump, which is too cute to describe in words. Netizens are reacting to her baby bump photos in the comments section under her pictures; look at them below.

Ileana is very popular among her fans, with over 16 million followers on Instagram. The actress announced her pregnancy last month and has not revealed many details about the same. While fans are curious to know about her boyfriend, Cruz is keeping things low-key at the moment and not dishing out details about her personal life.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ileana D’Cruz captioned it, “Bump alert ” In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a black dress and happily posing for the camera while flaunting her baby bump.

Take a look at the pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Look at the glow on Ileana D’Cruz’s face!

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “When did she get married”

Another commented, “Apke husband kon hai😂”

A third commented, “Iska husband kon h bhai 😂😂😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Ese hmare desh mai kehte hai najayaj aulad … Bina shadi k bacha paida kar rhi hai shame on her”

What are your thoughts on Ileana D’Cruz showing off her baby bump in her latest pictures on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

