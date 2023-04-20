Actress Ileana D’Cruz recently took the Internet by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a sweet social media post. While the Internet questioned who is the father of the child since Illeana is unmarried, the actress once took on a troll who questioned her virginity.

Ileana earlier sparked rumours of dating actress Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The two were spotted together on various group outings with actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Ileana D’Cruz is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, we take you back to the time when she did not shy away from calling out a troll. According to a report in News 18, Illeana conducted a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram in 2019 during which a user asked about her virginity saying, “Man… When did you lose your virginity?” The actress then decided to give a savage reply. “Wow. Nosy, much? What would your mother say? Tsk tsk (sic)”, responded Illeana.

Prior to dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years ago. Interestingly, she had then once referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever” on Instagram. It was not clear at the time whether they were married or not.

Ileana reportedly parted ways with Kneebone in 2019. Shedding light on the same in an interview, the actress asserted, “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it.”

Speaking of her pregnancy announcement, Ileana D’Cruz on her Instagram posted a monochrome photo of a onesie along with a personalised pendant with “MAMA” initials on it.

Ileana had captioned the post, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” The congratulatory messages followed soon in the comments section while a different section of the Internet asked about who the father is.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Viveck Vaswani Slams Salman Khan Led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s 1 Ticket Costing Rs 1320, Says ‘An Action Tapori Film’ Is Not Worthy Of It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News