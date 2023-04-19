Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently created quite a stir with her comments on Bollywood bias and her being cornered in the industry. She even spoke about how her not getting good projects was the reason she migrated to Hollywood.

It was reported that Peecee’s snide remarks on Bollywood and its boycott culture miffed many big names and she might be shown the door from Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the reports fizzled when there were pictures of Priyanka Chopra hugging and partying with Karan Johar and others at Ambani’s NMAAC event. Recently, she was asked about her much-talked-about film Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and Peecee had an answer! Scroll down to read what she had to say.

Priyanka Chopra was asked for an update about Jee Le Zara and she answered in the affirmative. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla the Citadel actress said, “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I – all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim.”

Farhan Akhtar took everyone by surprise when he announced Jee Le Zara with the three biggest female superstars of the country – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in August 2021. But things drastically changed at personal levels for the lead star cast of the film.

While Priyanka Chopra welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif got married to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal respectively. Alia Bhatt, welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor last year and the three stars have been busy in their personal lives.

However, Peecee, who is currently promoting her series Citadel has finally revealed that they aim for the film to go on floors next year. On the work front, Priyanka has signed her next titled Heads of State starring Idris Ebla and John Cena.

For more stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alaya F Breaks Silence On Nepotism Privileges In Bollywood, Exclusively Says “My Nepotism Got Me A Certain Amount Of Access, But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News