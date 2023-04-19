Priyanka Chopra Jonas created a niche in acting with her dedication, hard work and talented skills. Without coming from a filmy background, the actress has made her name not only in Bollywood but on the global platform as well. She is currently promoting her upcoming series Citadel. While talking about men’s insecurity about women’s success, Priyanka shared her point of view. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Recently, Priyanka attracted a lot of attention with her statements regarding Bollywood’s dark side and gender pay parity in the industry. She has always spoken from her mind and never shied away from being vocal about anything.

Now, in a recent interaction as reported in DNA, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about how she dealt with the people who have been insecure about her success. Talking about it, she shared, “Definitely, it (insecurity) still exists. Sorry to the men in the room, I have some incredible men in my life who are not insecure of my success. But I have also met men in my life who are very insecure of my success. I think men have enjoyed the freedom and pride of being breadwinners and leaders of the family. It’s threatening to their territory if a woman is more successful. Or if a man is staying at home and woman goes to work, he will feel bad.”

Going forward in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas further revealed, “We have to teach our sons that there is no shame in crying. There is no shame in tears and in being able to share with your sister, mother, girlfriend or wife, and give them the spotlight.”

She further shared how she has seen his father giving that space to her mother, and now her husband, Nick Jonas does the same. PeeCee mentioned, “My dad did that with my mother when my mom was getting into private practice and she was still in the military. My mom started earning more than my father but they saw that as a unit because ghar pe hi to aa raha hai (it’s all coming home). There was no ego. I have seen that in my house.”

Today, when I’m walking the red carpet with my husband and he steps aside to give me centre stage, I feel very proud that I have surrounded myself with people who don’t have those insecurities. We, as a society, need to raise those kinds of men that don’t feel insecure about these things,” Priyanka added.

Well, what are your thoughts about men’s insecurity about women’s success? Let us know.

