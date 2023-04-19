There’s been a lot of noise around the personal life of actress Parineeti Chopra. Her cousin sister and actress Priyanka Chopra was recently in India with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Maltie Marie Chopra. While she was in the country for promotions of Citadel, many claimed ‘Mimi didi’ arrived with family for Pari’s secret roka ceremony. The actress is finally breaking the silence on wedding rumours with Raghav Chaddha.

Rumours of their romance broke after Raghav and Parineeti were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after, reports suggested that the duo is set to tie the knot soon, and preparations are ongoing behind the curtains. AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulating them on social media further strengthened what initially was termed mere ‘gossip’.

Parineeti Chopra, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia refused to reveal details of her wedding plans with Raghav Chaddha. However, she mentioned that if she needs to clarify anything, she will. “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was spotted in the city wearing a wedding band. The pictures are breaking the internet and netizens are convinced that the wedding with Raghav Chaddha is happening soon.

Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu also recently confirmed the reports. He revealed that he personally called Pari to congratulate her and wished her all the luck for the big day.

