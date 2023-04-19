Satish Kaushik sent a shockwave across the industry with his untimely demise last month. His daughter Vanshika recently shared an emotional note on his birth anniversary, leaving everyone in tears. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan is now talking about the late actor and their plans for Tere Naam 2. Scroll below for all the details!

Tere Naam was a romantic drama directed by Kaushik and starred Salman in the role of Radhe. It was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu and starred Bhumika Chawla as the leading lady. Life has undoubtedly come full circle as the leading actors reunite for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after precisely two decades.

Salman Khan was present for the media interaction ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar revealed he was in talks with Satish Kaushik for Tere Naam 2. He even shared that 20 years ago, he had only heard the one-line idea and was convinced it was going to make for a superb film. He further added that he’d think of doing the Tere Naam sequel with the same idea in the future.

Salman Khan also recalled his association with Satish Kaushik ahead of his death. He had shot for Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and even shot for his brother Arbaaz Khan’s film. The late veteran actor was also supposed to direct a film under the Dabangg actor’s supervision, but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen!

After his stint in Delhi, which turned out to be ill-fated, Satish was supposed to go for a recce of his third film. Destiny had its own plans, but his life will be celebrated forever.

Previously, Salman Khan had shared a tribute to Satish Kaushik on social media. He wrote, “Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji.”

Anupam Kher recently hosted a get-together in memory of the late star on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Anil Kapoor was also present at the event.

