Salman Khan is all set to make a big return with his family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Considering the special connection of Salman’s films with Eid, fireworks are expected at the box office right from day 1. But, is the film heading in the right direction? Let’s find out through advance booking!

Helmed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ features a strong star cast apart from Salman leading from the front. Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu and others are also playing an important part in this family entertainer. It marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after almost three and a half years (as a main lead), so expectedly there’s a huge excitement among fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to advance booking update, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has picked up the pace towards the evening and has witnessed an impressive jump. So far, the film has sold tickets worth 85 lakhs gross all across the country for day 1 (as of 11 pm). It is a good start and the 1 crore mark is expected to be hit by midnight.

Apart from Pathaan, no other Bollywood film has managed to create waves with its advance booking numbers in 2023. And given the initial pace, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to close its advance booking at around 4 crores or more for day 1, which will surpass the figures of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shehzada and Bholaa, thus making KKBKKJ second best after Pathaan in terms of advance ticket sales.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office (Worldwide): Chris Pratt Is All Set To Enter The $1 Billion Club Once Again Post Avengers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News