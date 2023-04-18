American computer-animated adventure film based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has emerged as an unstoppable force at the worldwide box office. The film was released earlier this month and is breaking all the records at the ticket windows.

Even though the animated films received mixed reviews from critics, audiences had a more positive response to the film. Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is backed by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and others’ voices.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie beat Frozen II in its second weekend, April 14–16, raking in an astounding $87 million, making it the highest second weekend ever for an animated film and ranking ninth among all films, excluding inflation.

What’s more amazing is that Sunday’s attendance exceeded expectations for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. According to Comscore, the movie made $92.5 million by Monday morning’s final weekend numbers, making it the seventh-biggest second weekend of all time. The film is all set to enter the $1 Billion club after Avengers: Endgame.

Following Top Gun: Maverick (-29%), Shrek 2 (-30%), and Frozen II (-34%), The Super Mario Brs. Movie only garnered 37%, which placed it in fourth place for a $100 million-grossing movie’s sophomore hold. The results from going overseas are amazing. After finishing Sunday, the PG movie crossed $700 million in global ticket sales with an international haul of $339.8 million and a domestic haul of $353.3 million for a 12-day global tally of $693.1 million.

