Salman Khan is all set for a grand Eid celebration with his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releasing on April 21. Now, Chhota Bhaijaan singer Abdu Rozik has decided to boost the Box Office opening numbers of the film with a masterstroke.

Seems like Abdu Rozik is booking an entire theatre and has asked fans to come and watch the first-day first show of the film with him. The Bigg Boss star has himself confirmed this report by commenting on Bhaijaan’s Instagram post.

Interestingly Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars the Tajikistan singer in a brief role. Abdu shares a very special bond with the Bigg Boss host, and he shot to fame singing Enna Sona at an event where he dedicated the song to his idol Salman Khan. Scroll down to read what Abdu plans for his film’s release on Eid.

A few hours ago, the Tiger actor announced that advance booking for his Eid film has commenced. “Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo , 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay . Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo #KBKJ”, wrote the superstar on his Instagram account.

Replying to this post, Abdu Rozik wrote, “I’m booking the whole theater for this movie also! Who is coming with me to watch ??” Yes, you read that right. The Bigg Boss 16 star plans to book an entire theatre to watch the film. He has even invited fans to this show.

People are commenting on Abdu’s reply to Salman Khan’s post. A user flaunted, he is doing the same as Abdu is doing as he plans to book en entire theatre in Delhi. The user commented, “im in bro. doing same in delhi ,bhai k liye kuch bhi hoga.”

Seems like Salman Khan fans are all prepared for Eid Ka Jashn with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film releases on April 21 and seems to be a fun ride with an ensemble star cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla and Ram Charan in a very special cameo.

