Vivek Agnihotri is among the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. Throughout his career of over two decades, he has delivered several major hits. But, it is not the filmmaker’s art but his controversial comments that grab headlines. Recently Agnihotri shared his views supporting same-sex marriage, but netizens are not convinced. Scroll to know why.

Agnihotri began his journey in Indian cinema with his stint in advertising agencies and later went on to make TV serials. In 2005, he switched to Bollywood and helmed his first film Chocolate, a massive failure. However, the director went on to follow his passion and delivered several hits, including his last outing, The Kashmir Files.

Coming back, a piece of news claiming that the Centre has filed a statement to the Supreme Court calling same-sex marriage an “urban elitist” concept. The tweet grabbed Vivek Agnihotri’s attention, who condemned it and spoke up in support of same-sex marriage and called it a “human need.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet read, “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same-sex marriage should be normal, not a crime.”

NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right.

And in a progressive,… https://t.co/M4S3o5InXI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 18, 2023

Hearing a non-controversial comment by the filmmaker seemingly did not go well with netizens as they are not convinced if these are his views. A Twitter user wrote, “NOT SURE IF YOU REALLY MEAN IT!!” while another penned, “Did I read this right?!”

A third user penned, “For once you sent a sane message.”

“For the 1st time I agree with you!” wrote a fourth one.

