After Ranveer Singh-led ‘Cirkus’ debacle, Pooja Hegde is all set to return to the silver screen with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The film’s leading cast has been on a promotional spree ever since its official trailer was dropped online a couple of days back. After promoting on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actors have branched out and given individual interviews. During one such interview, Pooja was asked about the box office failure of his last films, and it’s worth a read.

Co-starring Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others, the film is gearing up for its release and will hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e., April 21. In oone her latest promotional interview, the actress spoke at length about her films like ‘Cirkus’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Acharya’ which emerged as box office duds.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde said, “It’s part and parcel. As I said, that persona is a different thing. It’s not me that failed, it is the film that didn’t do well. Adding, “There’s always something nice that’s come back to me from there. People have liked me, and they didn’t know that I had this much range. Because in these films I could showcase that range, whether it was emotion or acting. So my feedback has been great, or the director has seen me and loved my working style, and liked me as a person,”

“But did I get the most from it? I got the most from it, and I can’t be complaining about it when God gave me six blockbusters back to back in a row. So now if 1-2 didn’t work, it doesn’t matter. It’s just part and parcel. I’m working now, I have this film (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan), I have another film coming up. I have 2-3 announcements coming up in different languages so I’m very excited about it,” Pooja Hegde concluded.

Meanwhile, more than in Bollywood, Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following from the South as she’s touted to be no less than a South sensation.

