Post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas isn’t having a good time on a professional front. Yes, his Saaho was a commercial success but it didn’t perform up to its expectations and hype considering the mammoth budget of over 300 crores. And speaking about Radhe Shyam, the less we say, the better it would be! But now, it seems that the actor has made a change in his strategy to get a clear success for his makers and for himself as well.

For the unversed, Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, on a huge scale. Reportedly, the actor had charged a humongous salary of over 100 crores for the film, pushing the overall budget to over 250 crores. However, in a theatrical run, the romantic drama tanked miserably and wrapped up its lifetime at around just 150 crores gross across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Prabhas has changed a strategy for his next film with Maruthi, which is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. To avoid pushing its budget out of the limit and help in generating maximum profits for the film, the actor will not charge a single rupee as his salary. Instead, he’ll be taking a share in profits.

This move by Prabhas will surely help Raja Deluxe as Maruthi is good at making mid-budget entertainers and reportedly the cost of the film is well under 100 crores. It ensures blockbuster returns from the pre-release and theatrical business.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush releasing in June this year. He also has Salaar, Project K and Spirit in his kitty.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: NTR30: Vijay Sethupathi, Chiyaan Vikram & Saif Ali Khan Battling It Out To Be A Villain Opposite Jr NTR In Koratala Siva’s Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News