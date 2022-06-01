For months, rumours have circulated that Prabhas will collaborate with director Maruthi on a horror-comedy. The latest news is that the movie’s regular filming will begin at the end of August or in the first week of September.

The film will most likely be a commercial story with a humorous plot. ‘Raja Deluxe’ is said to have three heroines, among whom is ‘Pelli SandaD’ fame Sreeleela, while ‘Uppena’ heroine Krithi Shetty is considered as another female lead opposite Prabhas.

It’s also been reported that glamorous actress Malavika Mohanan will also be among the girls who will romance the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actor.

Prabhas, who rose to fame across India with ‘Baahubali’ attempted to return to his roots in the love genre with ‘Radhe Shyam’ but fell short. With the actor’s upcoming appearance in ‘Raja Deluxe’ his comedic timing and wit are expected to be fully utilised.

Prabhas will also star alongside Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut’s mythological film titled ‘Adipurush’ which is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu at the same time.

Another big-ticket movie Prabhas is actively working for is Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated ‘Salaar’, which stars Shruti Haasan.

