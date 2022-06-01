SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead was released on March 24. The film became a blockbuster at the box office and the second highest-grossing film in India. Needless to say, the film c.

Advertisement

Even after the successful theatrical run, the film is still making great buzz. While the regional version of the film is streaming on Zee5, the Hindi version is on Netflix. The viewership has been rapidly increasing among the non-Indian binge-watchers on the popular streaming platform.

Advertisement

The non-Indian viewers have been spreading positive reviews on their social media handles which has encouraged others to watch RRR. Now Netflix has officially announced that SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus has turned out to be the number one non-English film with a record of 18.36 million hours.

The viewership is more than even Top Gun which has been watched for 6.44 million hours in the same week. This is a huge milestone for the film’s team and their success.

and this is how we're feeling about it ⚽ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/kDdYakWVNV — Golden (@netflixgolden) May 31, 2022

As for RRR’s story, the film is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. It is set in the background of the 1920s during the British raj. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

While the script was penned by celebrated writer Vijayendra Prasad who also wrote the story of the Baahubali series. Along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Samuthirakani, the film also stars Hollywood’s Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in important roles.

Must Read: Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar Pay Tribute To The Last Hindu Samrat Of India At Somnath Temple!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram