Salaar is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated pan-Indian releases and fans are eager to see Prabhas shifting to extreme violent mode. It marks his first collaboration with director Prashanth Neel and everyone is excited to know what’s next in store after the humongous KGF Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there’s nothing much coming out officially and fans are worried if the film is resuming anytime soon. Now, there’s one latest rumour flowing in and it’s not that cheerful. Just like we have been hearing for the Darling actor’s previous films, this one too is facing the wrath due to his weight issues and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Prabhas has been dealing with weight gain issues and he looked a little unfit during Radhe Shyam promotions. But in the film, CGI work was done to show the actor in a good shape. However, Prashanth Neel doesn’t want to use a similar trick for his much-awaited Salaar.

Reportedly, Neel wants Prabhas to cut down his weight and be physically well-toned. He won’t be resuming the shoot until his condition is met as he doesn’t want to compromise on quality and is eager to present the actor in a brand new look for his fans. Well, we hope it gives enough motivation for our Baahubali star to become a better physical version of himself!

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is reportedly being planned to release in the summer of 2023. Earlier, it was said that the Saaho actor will resume the shoot after getting done with Nag Ashwin’s Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: KK Passes Away After Doing What He Lived For! Doctor Said, “It’s Unfortunate We Couldn’t…”; India Loses Its 2nd Musical Legend After Sidhu Moose Wala

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram