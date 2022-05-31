Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been in the headlines for a long time. The film’s teaser was recently released and fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now excited. The film’s teaser also led some fans to speculate whether Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in it. Scroll down to know more.

The Hindi-language fantasy adventure film has a stellar star cast Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

Ayan Mukerji earlier today shared the teaser of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva revealed the release date on social media. Sharing the teaser he also explained why today is special. The filmmaker wrote, “Special video on this special date today. 15 days to trailer. 100 days to the movie release. 9 years since YDHD today. PS – Also, our commander-in-chief Sreeti’s birthday.”

Take a look at the teaser below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

However, some eagle-eyed netizens seemed to have spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser. While his face wasn’t revealed, fans spotted the backside of the superstar. A user even shared a still from the teaser and wrote, “Why does it feels like He is Shah Rukh Khan! Brahmastra trailer out on 15th June.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha (@mahasrk1)

Many other fans thronged the comment section, speculating that it is King Khan and expressed their excitement over the upcoming trailer of Brahmastra. A user wrote, “Hai na. Maine bhi notice kiya the character is hidden without introducing his name,” while another user wrote, “Don’t bring us hopesss🥺 Now you said it. So, it definitely looks like. But, even there is 1% chance he isn’t. I don’t want to get disheartened badly.”

A third user commented, “Shahrukh will be seen in the film only in the first 30 minutes. The journey of ‘Brahmastra’ will start with his character. Not only this, it is said that Mouni Roy has become the main villain in the film. She steals all his power from the character of Shahrukh Khan.”

On the other hand, some fans think that it is Ranbir Kapoor. A user commented, “It’s not SRK! It’s Ranbir Kapoor in Shiva look!”

Rumours have it that Shah Rukh Khan has an important role in the film. He will be playing a role of a doctor and not a mythological character. Nevertheless, fans are eager to know what his role will be and we will have to wait and watch.

