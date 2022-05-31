Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination has left the entire world in shock and disbelief. The late singer was cremated in his home town a while ago in the presence of thousands of people who came to pay their respects to the singer. Amid the same, a video of Sidhu’s fan is doing the rounds on social media who got his face tattooed on his arm and now netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

The entire music industry is numb at the moment and doesn’t know how to react to the news of Sidhu’s passing away. He was just 28 and was doing incredibly well in terms of his career and was also in talks for his international collaborations with Jason Derulo, Rick Ross and Swae Lee. Now, a tattoo artist named Manjeet Singh has shared a video on his Instagram of a fan who got Moose Wala’s tattoo on his arm.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was a huge name in the music industry. He was one of the most celebrated artists in the country and his songs were a rage on social media.

Take a look at Manjeet Singh’s tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjeet Singh (@manjeettattooz)

Reacting to his video on Instagram, a troll commented, “Desh chunotiyo se nahi……Ch*tiyo se pareshan hain !!!!” Another user commented, “Kitne tejaswi log hai humare desh mai….😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Being a fan is good but getting someone face printed on you body is not the right thing to do.” A fourth user commented, “Kaise kaise log h bhai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sidhu Moose Wala’s fan for getting his tattoo on his arm? Tell us in the space below.

