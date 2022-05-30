It’s been more than 24 hours since news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala being shot dead broke. The entire nation continues to mourn the loss of a young star who was just 28 and lost his life in a gangster rivalry. The Old Skool singer, who gave his fans endless songs, was killed in a brutal firing in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was travelling with a friend and a cousin in a black Thar SUV. Pictures and videos from the crime spot surfaced on the web soon afterwards.

This evening, Sidhu’s post-mortem was completed and the mortal remains will be handed over to his family tomorrow morning. Reportedly, the responsibility of his murder has been taken by rival gang members of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shocked by the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, Brown Munde and Insane singer AP Dhillon took to social media to reveal the harsh reality of the Punjabi music industry. The singer revealed that despite receiving threats and hate-filled comments, they continue to do what they love. AP Dhillon is an India born Canadian singer.

Taking to his Insta story, AP Dhillon penned a heartbreaking note while paying tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”

He further wrote, “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and praying for our community. We need to do better.”

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the singer. Sharing his photo he wrote, “Oh WAHEGURU Heartbreaking news… Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar Nu Baut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai. (He was a talented boy. I haven’t met him ever but his hard work talked about him. Very tough time for his parents. Hope no family to see such day.)”

Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill too expressed grief on his untimely death. She Tweeted, “Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo (There is no bigger pain in the world than losing one’s young son. May God have mercy #sidhumoosewala.)”

Coming back, the last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala are expected to take place tomorrow.

