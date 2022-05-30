Sidhu Moose Wala was one name that didn’t need any introduction when it came to the international music scenarios. While Drake, Russ and Lilly Singh expressed their shock over the untimely demise of the late singer, producer Gaurang Doshi has now opened up in his latest interview that he was collaborating with Jason Derulo, Honey Singh, Rick Ross and Swae Lee. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gaurang also revealed an interesting fact that the late celebrated singer didn’t follow Drake on Instagram but he did. The Canadian singer is reportedly a huge fan of Moose Wala and had immense respect for him as an artist and his work.

Talking about the late singer’s upcoming collaborations with international artists, Gaurang Doshi told ETimes, “This was a song for the web series called 7th Sense. It was our first collaboration. We have already shot 3 songs. One with Jason Derulo, one with Lil Pump and Honey Singh and one with Rick Ross, Swae Lee. Sidhu Moose Wala’s part was the only one pending. We were about to shoot in fact. The next day after I met Sidhu, we had plans to record at night and shoot the video the next day. But Sidhu was not in the zone. He requested to do it the next time. I sensed that he was in great tension. He had an expo show as well, but even there he sang only 4 songs and left the show. He said that he came to Dubai because things were relaxed there. Things were also relaxed in Mumbai. Here, he would go to the malls and enjoy himself. Punjab at the moment is very volatile though.”

What happened to Sidhu Moose Wala was really unfortunate. His contribution to the music industry will go down in history and had he been alive, he would have collaborated with international artists and made India proud on the global stage.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

