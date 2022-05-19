In a shocking turn of events, the politician and comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show’s ex-judge Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to one year of jail in a 1988 road rage case. This afternoon, the Supreme Court announced its decision after reviewing the petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the victim’s family against the Congress leader. The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was earlier in the news when his sister Suman had alleged that he had kicked their mother out of their house.

Coming back, as per online reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be taken into custody by Punjab police as per the order. Not many know, he was earlier let go after he paid fine of Rs 1,000. But now the maximum possible punishment under Section 323 of the IPC is one year of imprisonment that has been announced for Sidhu. Soon after the news broke on social media, fans trolled him by using The Kapil Sharma Show’s new judge Archana Puran Singh and wrote, “thoko taali.” A couple of social media users also gave reactions saying better late than never.

A user wrote, “Karma catching up Siddhu paaji, thoko taali!,” while another said, “Better late then never , justice delayed is justice denied ! He deserves to get it … all the very best for his new assignment ..” A Twitterati also said, “bail zaroor milega inko , punjab police and court mein friends rahenge inke aur judges ke pass bhi free time rahega priority pe sunne ka inka case. But 1990 wale kashmir wale cases nhi milte inko.” “1988 case! Imagine what the family must have had to go through all these years to get justice!” read another comment.

This is a developing story, stay tuned as we will soon bring you more about the 1988 road rage case.

