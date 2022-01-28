Former comedy show judge and Punjab Congress Pradesh Committee president, Navjot Singh Sindhu has once again landed in trouble. Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Navjot’s NRI sister Suman Toor has levelled some serious allegations against him. This afternoon, she held a press conference where she called his brother a ‘cruel’ person. Suman revealed to the media that their mother died as a destitute woman at the Delhi railway station in 1989 after Sidhu abandoned her after their father’s death. His NRI sister shared the ordeal with the media while asking for justice for their mother.

During the press conference, Suman told the media that they have seen very tough times. She said, “My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming.” Divulging more details, Suman revealed, “She worked hard to raise us, me and my sister. She used to take both of us to school on a bicycle. Neither my mother nor our sisters asked him (Sidhu) for any help when he abandoned us. My mother went to Ludhiana to ask why he was lying. He said that he had not made the statement and that somebody else has made the claim. My mother then filed a case against the publication which had published the alleged statement, but he never supported her despite saying he would.”

Suman Toor further stated that she wants justice for her mother. She told the media, “I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother.”

Suman Toor concluded by saying, “I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough.”

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989. (Source: Suman Toor) pic.twitter.com/SveEP9YrsD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Sidhu is yet to comment on this recently-erupted controversy.

