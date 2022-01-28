The television show Kumkum Bhagya has enjoyed huge popularity and viewership in the last few years. In the beginning, the show narrated the story of Abhishek and Pragya played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha respectively but looks like the makers are now planning to tweak the angle. As rumours about their exit from the show started doing the rounds on social media a few days back, fans have started expressing their disapproval by slamming the channel and Ekta Kapoor.

For the unversed, the dramatic television show explores a series of topics including contract marriage and household feuds. It started in the year 2014 and has been running successfully for more than six years now. The serial also initially featured Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur in a key role before she made her debut in the film industry.

As a lead couple of the show, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have lately been missing from the show, fans speculated that they have taken the decision to walk out. Most rumours also suggested that the show will now focus on Ranbir and Prachi’s love story which has enjoyed a considerable fan following as well.

Though there are no official statements released yet, a Bollywood Life source close to the development has mentioned that Sriti and Shabir are still a part of the show contrary to the popular belief.

Agitated by the absence of their favourite couple in Kumkum Bhagya, several fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the ongoing angle. Most people were furious at the makers and were of the stern opinion that the on-screen couple should have gotten a better ending. Here are a few reactions.

@ZeeTV aur kitni posts delete karoge haan?

Sirf #AbhiGya ki HAPPY ENDING hi to Chahiye thi Hume aur #TiSha ko …..We gave our 8 years to your channel and show …..We deserve the best but still just asking for a "happy ending"

Aur tum besharmo se wo bhi nahi diya jaa raha..FO👊 — 𝔸𝕓𝕙𝕚𝔾𝕪𝕒 𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 🎸🎈 (@Abhigyalovetown) January 28, 2022

Sudden exit news made #KumkumBhagya in trending list.

What it is we will see in the futur!!!💔#AbhiGya pic.twitter.com/ifLa8Lcdab — $ (@infinity_hx) January 26, 2022

ABHIGYA were in KKB for the fans .we have to something for #tisha .if the trp is increasing after they left the show, it Will be a failure for the entire #abhigya fans . @ektarkapoor is insulting and avoiding them, zee tv doesn't deserve #AbhiGya . Comment your opinion — SNEHA (@SNEHA90302416) January 28, 2022

Abhi pragya ki kahani hai hamesha exciting rahi hai aur hamesha rahegi #kumkumbhagya sada #AbhiGya ka rahega — Abhigya Ki Diwani (@abhigya_ki) January 28, 2022

Iam never gonna forgive anyone not chii nor ekta never gonna watch any show of them now the way they behave with our #abhigya this people don't deserve anything best go to hell @ektarkapoor @ZeeTV — Shilpa Narayan Mhamal (@NarayanMhamal) January 28, 2022

What do you think about the ongoing Kumkum Bhagya angle and fans’ reactions to it? Tell us in the comments.

