Ankita Lokhande is a popular television actor who has worked in a series of Bollywood films as well. She has lately been in the news for her work in the second season of Pavitra Rishta which is all set to release on Friday. As the actor got married to long term boyfriend Vicky Jain last year. She recently opened up on doing bold scenes after marriage and why she has never been a fan of them from the very beginning.

For the unversed, Ankita rose to fame through the television show Pavitra Rishta, starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The show was a massive hit amongst the audience at that time which is one of the reasons why fans are looking forward to the second season as well. The upcoming web show features actor Shaheer Sheikh as Manav and has already been receiving mixed reactions from critics.

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Ankita Lokhande opened up about doing bold scenes in her shows and her husband Vicky Jain’s take on it. “That is me who I am and it has always been my choice. I feel I can’t do such scenes. But of course, after marriage I don’t feel just me, I feel even Vicky has a few reservations, there are things which even he can’t do now. I always see it like this, that if he’s doing something for me, I also need to take care of his emotions and I respect that. I don’t think there can be any problem between us because of bold projects”, she said.

Ankita Lokhande further explained her perspective and added, “At the end of the day, I personally have been a person who has never liked doing such roles. And it’s not like he has problems. I want to be clear that if an offer or something bold comes up he will look at it with an open mind. I am saying from my side that I don’t want to do it or hurt him. Theek hai yaar nahi kiya toh nahi kiya ye ek scene”

The actor also clarified at the end that Vicky Jain would ask her to go for it if such a bold scene offer comes in the future but she will not be comfortable taking it up.

