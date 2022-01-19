After months of eagerly for Pavitra Rishta 2, makers finally released the first trailer of the much-anticipated show. Fans of the romantic drama are elated to see Ankita Lokhande back as Archana, while Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. In the promo, the two can be seen trying to reconcile their love after getting separated. Find out how netizens reacted seeing the emotional promo.

The male character was originally played by Sushant Singh Rajput but due to his untimely death in the year 2020, the makers roped in Shaheer as his replacement.

Earlier when Shaheer Sheikh’s name as Manav was announced the actor faced backlash as fans claimed no one can replace Sushant in the show. However, looking at the Pavitra Rishta 2 promo, netizens are convinced makers were right to cast the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor for the lead. On the other hand, fans are also loving Ankita Lokhande as she’s back as Archana.

Soon after the promo of Pavitra Rishta 2 featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh was shared online, fans showered their love on the show. Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote, “This Season Is Going To Be Too Emotional,” while another wrote, “So much mixed feelings seeing this promo gives,” a third user wrote, “After a great S1, waiting for S2. I really hope that Manav and Archana reunite this time. The trailer looks promising.” Meanwhile, there were fans that missed Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing the promo on her social media, Ankita wrote, “Kuch rishtey toot kar bhi tootein nahi hai. kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge? #PavitraRishtaS2 premieres 28th January on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate.”

Earlier talking about Shaheer Sheikh replacing Sushant Singh Rajput from Pavitra Rishta 2, the actress claimed that no one can replace the Raabta actor, she even spoke about her preparation for the role, Ankita Lokhande told, “When you are shooting, you are on set with thousands around you. And if I start to think about Sushant, I knew I would get very distracted and wouldn’t be able to work on my character. I had to prepare myself before every romantic scene saying: ‘Ok, it’s Shaheer’ … With Sushant, it was all organic and those feelings for him came out organically in any scene. But with Shaheer, I had to prepare.”

Pavitra Rishta 2 featuring Shaheer and Ankita as Manav and Archana will premier from January 28 on Zee5.

