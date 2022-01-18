Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He is coming as a special guest with fellow cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

While Shikhar Dhawan played the tune of ‘Hoton Se Chhulo Tum’ sung by the late and legendary singer Jagjit Singh on the flute, Prithvi is seen rapping ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

Host Kapil Sharma says: “It is rightly said that our country has abundant talent. Shikhar and Prithvi are exceptional cricketers but they are hidden artists as well.”

The special guests will also be sharing some unknown moments from the cricket field.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previously, Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan had revealed on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ how she was asked to help Colombian songstress Shakira to shake a leg on her hit chartbuster ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ in typical Bollywood style.

During her appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Raveena Tandon as a celebrity guest, she was obliged to answer host Kapil Sharma’s question about this incident.

In conversation with Farah, Kapil Sharma shared that he likes Shakira and asked Farah to elaborate on her experience choreographing for her. Farah Khan said: “I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song in Bollywood style. Thus, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her.”

Further into the conversation, Farah then confesses that she would like to see Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh dance together on a romantic song. The duo later dance together on the song ‘Pehla Nasha’ with Farah Khan giving directional cues.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

