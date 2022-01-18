Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia enjoys a huge fan following especially for his work on YouTube and OTT platforms. He often keeps his followers entertained by sharing hilarious content on Twitter, instantly gaining hundreds of likes within minutes. In the year 2018, the actor had dissed a fan who asked him to be his valentine just a few days before February 14th.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naveen has worked in a series of Bollywood films apart from being a prominent part of Indian YouTube. He is famous for his roles in sketches like TVF Pitchers and TVF Aspirants, both of which have gained a huge audience right from the beginning. He also played the lead role in the critically acclaimed movie Sulaimani Keeda which hit the market on December 5, 2013.

Advertisement

In the year 2018, the actor had put up a random thought on social media which turned into an intense roasting session for one of the fans. The incident kicked off when the Aspirants actor spoke about how he was house-hunting back then. He seemed quite tired of it as he wrote, “Ghar dhoondho role dhundho ladki dhundho, uff ye jeevan #househunting”.

Ghar dhoondho role dhundho ladki dhundho, uff ye jeevan #househunting — Naveen Kasturia (@nouwwwin) February 6, 2018

Just within the next few minutes, a fan of the actor offered some help by asking him to be his valentine. “Naveen will you be my valentine? Ek kam asan ho jayega ladki mil jayegi”, she wrote.

Naveen will you be my valentine? Ek kam asan ho jayega ladki mil jayegi 😂😂 — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) February 6, 2018

However, the fan was clearly not expecting the savage reply that followed. Naveen Kasturia collectively spoke about house-hunting and his love life as he said, “Mil toh sab raha hai. Manpasand ka chahiye.”. Here’s a look at their Twitter exchange.

Mil toh sab raha hai. Manpasand ka chahiye. — Naveen Kasturia (@nouwwwin) February 6, 2018

Even though the fan was shocked, she took the sassy reply in a sportive spirit. Replying to the ones laughing on Naveen’s comment, she wrote, “Kisiki barbadi pe hasna acchi baat nhi hai”. Check out the tweet.

Kisiki barbadi pe hasna acchi bat nhi hai — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) February 7, 2018

Must Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin On Shooting Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: “I Really Enjoy The Kind Of Simplicity Which You Get From Small Towns”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube