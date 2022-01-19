Actor Krushna Abhishek is one of the well-known comedians in the television industry. His performance as ‘Sapna’ in The Kapil Sharma Show is much loved by the audience. Now the comedian is making headlines after he gifted himself with brand new wheels and his sister Arti Singh is proud of his achievements.

Arti took to Instagram and shared a picture of them together along with the swanky new car. Feeling proud of her brother, she revealed that he has made her dream come true. The two are now setting sibling goals for all the fans and followers on social media.

Arti Singh sharing the picture wrote, “So so proud of you . Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after she shared the pictures on Instagram, brother Krushna Abhishek had a sweetest response for her. “It’s not mine it’s urs.” His wife Kashmera Shah, who felt left out, also commented, “It’s mine too.” To which, Krushna responded, “@kashmera1 obvvvvvvvvioouslyyy❤️ 😍😍u are his lucky charm (sic).”

Previously, the comedian made headlines once again after he brought up his feud with his uncle Govinda on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show during a conversation with Raveena Tandon. He not only called himself a ‘fan’ of Raveena and said he enjoyed watching her film ‘Bade Miyan Bade Miyan’.

When the actress corrected him about the title–Bade Miyan Chote Miyan–he replied, “Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (little sir is big sir for me).”

