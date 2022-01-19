Ekta Kapoor is back with season 6 of her supernatural series Naagin and the latest concept of the show will be revolved around COVID-19. In the promo experts from various fields can be seen talking about various ways to stop the mayhem, thinking who will stop the virus, enters Naagin. Although fans of the show are elated and speculating who the actress is, there are people who are brutally trolling the promo.

The casting of the show has been on the news for a long time now, fans are suggesting names like Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Miesha Iyer and Mahek Chahal. But makers are playing it smart by making everyone curious.

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 latest promo shows the titular character as a kind of superhero who is summoned to save the world from a virus. However, netizens are having the ball of a time by mercilessly trolling the show, as many are calling the show a real COVID, while some went on to claim the promo is cringe.

Making fun of the Naagin 6 promo, a user wrote, “Sabko mubarako, covid ab khatam karne ka 100% guarantee dene aa gaya Naagin. Le vaccine: crying in the corner,” another wrote, “wow such a unique concept Zany face pls covid is not a joke. Ppl will start keeping snakes in their house to fight virus,” a third user wrote, “Yeh kya tha bhaiiiii. It’s going to be cringe in to another level,” a fourth user commented, “What even this is…Slightly smiling face This is why most of international viewers are making fun of ITV dramas! After all these concepts deserve to be trolled.”

Earlier when the name of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash’ was going viral for Naagin 6, Ekta Kapoor clarified the news saying they haven’t even started the casting yet. In a video shared on her social media, Ekta wrote, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but amidst bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved! Ur suggestions guys!”

Let us know what do you think which actress has the potential to play a powerful character like Naagin in the 6th season?

