Naagin 6 is one of the most anticipated shows of this year as the previous instalments have been a major hit amongst the audience. The teaser of the show was recently released by the makers and fans are still wondering who the leading Naagin in the new season will be. A recent report also suggests that the male lead has already been locked and it is someone from the ongoing season of reality show Bigg Boss.

For the unversed, several big names of the television industry have been a part of the Naagin franchise in the past. The list includes actors like Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, and Surbhi Jyoti, amongst others. Ekta Kapoor had announced the sixth season on the Bigg Boss 15 stage and there has been a lot of hype on social media, ever since.

The makers recently put up the official Naagin 6 promo on Colors’ Instagram handle and it has been receiving mixed reactions from the viewers. At the beginning of the short clip, a man releases a bottle of poison into a waterbody which eventually contaminates the water supply of the entire country. The teaser also implies that the new Naagin will be the one to save the world this time around.

In the comments section of the post, several fans have made an attempt to guess who the Naagin in the video is. Since the edit does not reveal the actor’s face, most people have been making wild guesses on the basis of the actor’s height and body features. Some believe it is Rubina Dilaik while others feel it’s Nia Sharma. A bunch of comments also suggest names like Divyanka Tripathi and Alisha Panwar.

“#naagin6withaalishapanwar”, a comment said

“Diviyanka Tripathi”, another user mentioned

“Kon hai bhaiya? Rubina or Nia?”, a netizen wrote

Ekta Kapoor had revealed that the second Naagin was yet to be cast and that the auditions for the same were on in full swing. She dismissed rumours about Tejasswi Prakash being cast in the role and also asked for suggestions from the viewers.

In other news, a report by Lehren suggests that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal has been cast as the male lead in the series. There is no confirmation from the team but fans seem quite elated about his possible appearance on the show.

