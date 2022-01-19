Covid has taken so much away from us. It has not just left the world in economical turmoil but also ended up taking away our loved ones in the most unexpected manner. We saw Bhuvan Bam, Mallika Dua amongst others face the worst of it. Shaheer Sheikh is currently struggling as his father is on a ventilator. Scroll below for all the details.

The pandemic phase had turned into a blessing in disguise for Shaheer. He married the love of his life, Ruchikaa Kapoor. Just not that, the duo also welcomed a baby girl, Anaya into their lives in September 2021. While things were going all fine, Sheikh’s father contracted with Covid.

Shaheer Sheikh himself took to his official Twitter handle and informed fans, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..”

Shaheer Sheikh also shared a beautiful picture of his father and it left his fans emotional. Many took to the comment section and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Everything will be fine Shah…. He will surely recover soon. Take care of yourself as well as the others of your family,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “May god give him good health. He will be in our prayers. Get well soon”

Shaheer Sheikh is really private but a totally family person. Back in September 2020, he shared a picture of his parents on the occasion of his father’s birthday. “Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values. #happybirthdaypapa,” read the caption.

We hope and pray for a speedy recovery for Papa Sheikh.

