It is the fourth week of Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s Do Patti on Netflix, and the thriller drama is increasing in terms of viewership. In four weeks, the film has registered a total of 17 million staggering views on Netflix. In fact, even in the fourth week, the film has found a spot in the top 10!

Do Patti OTT Verdict Week 4

In the fourth week, the thriller starring Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Kajol and Tanvi Azmi, has registered 1.5 million views against 3.3 million vieweing hours. The film stands at number 10 on Netflix’s global list of top 10 trending films.

Only 0.9 Million Away To Rank 1

The film, with a total of 17 million views, is only 0.9 million views away from snatching the crown of the most-watched female-led film of 2024 on Netflix. The throne is occupied by Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu’s Crew of 17.9 million views!

If Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s film stays one more week on the top 10 global list, it might surpass Crew as the most-watched female-led film on Netflix in 2024. In fact, Kriti Sanon‘s film, with 17 million views, will be the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2024.

Do Patti might surpass Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies with 17.1 million views on Netflix in total to become the third most-watched Indian film of 2024. While Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, with 19.7 million views, is at number 1 on this list, Crew is the second most-watched Indian film of 2024, with 17.9 million views.

