It’s been over 1.5 months, but Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) continues its winning streak at the Japanese box office. Kiran Rao’s directorial is climbing its ladder among the highest-grossing Indian films in Japan. It has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Salaar. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Laapataa Ladies was released in Japan on October 4, 2024. It made a smashing debut, leaving behind the box office collections of Baahubali 2, Dangal, Tiger 3, and Brahmastra in its opening weekend. Ever since, it has been steady at the box office, leaving behind many Indian biggies.

Laapataa Ladies earns ¥50M+ in Japan!

In 45 days, Kiran Rao’s directorial earned over ¥50M (INR 2.70 crores) at the Japanese box office. As per Nishit Shaw, Lapataa Ladies has left behind Pathaan, which earned a little less, in the range of ¥50M. Prabhas’ Salaar had raked in estimated collections of ¥46M (INR 2.49 crores), a milestone surpassed by Lost Ladies by a margin.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan below:

RRR: ¥2.42B Muthu: ¥405M Baahubali 2: ¥305M 3 Idiots: ¥170M English Vinglish: ¥160M The Lunchbox: ¥150M Saaho: ¥131M Magadheera: ¥130.1M Enthiran: ¥109.6M Dhoom 3: ¥104.5M

Needs over 2X to enter the Top 10

In order to enter the top 5 Indian grossers in Japan, Laapataa Ladies needs around a 109% increase in box office collection. That sounds impossible, given the film has already completed 45 days of its theatrical run. However, a low-budget movie without the presence of any big actors achieving such great heights is indeed commendable! Isn’t it?

Only time will tell where eventually Lost Ladies concludes its Japanese run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

