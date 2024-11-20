The Buckingham Murders on Netflix has performed fairly well in its second week, taking the viewership estimates on the OTT platform to a total of 6.8 million after two weeks. The film arrived on Netflix along with Jr NTR’s Devara and has been performing better than the action biggie!

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s Films On Netflix!

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrived in the same week on Netflix, and both films had one glitch. While Saif’s film is still waiting for its Hindi version, even Kareena’s thriller awaited the Hinglish version!

The Buckingham Murders OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film took a 34% jump in its viewership, registering 2.9 million views on Netflix with 6.9 million viewing hours. It also took the third spot on Netflix in the list of trending films of the week globally!

The list has two more Indian films – Devara at number 7 and Do Patti at number 10. This is the second week that Kareena and Saif’s films have made it to the top 10 continuously. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has held a spot in the top 10 for 4 weeks with Do Patti!

Top Female-Led Films

This year, Kareena Kapoor delivered the most viewed female-led Indian film on Netflix with Crew. The heist drama also starred Kriti Sanon, and the film has registered a total of 17.9 million views on Netflix in a four-week run on Top 10.

In two weeks The Buckingham Murders stand at 6.8 million views – 1.9 million in week 1, followed by 2.9 million in week 2. To challenge herself and take the first spot, Kareena Kapoor Khan still needs a massive 11.9 million views. It is too early to predict if this is possible or not.

Here are the top 5 female-led films and their viewership on Netflix. All of these films will arrive in 2024.

Crew: 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million Do Patti: 17 Million Bhakshak: 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million Savi : 7.2 Million The Buckingham Murders: 6.8 Million Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million Article 370: 5.8 Million Ulajh: 5.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers shared by Netflix on their top 10 parallel, during the weeks these films claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 Ep 9 Review: Funjot Singh Sidhu, Funil Grover & Funchana Puran Singh – Bus Guru Thoko Taali!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News